Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wilcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward G. Wilcock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward G. Wilcock Obituary
Edward G. Wilcock died on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. He was 74.

Born in Philadelphia, Ed was raised in Croydon where he lived for many years and was a graduate of the former Delhaas High School.

He has resided in Tullytown Boro for over ten years and was a member of the former Christ Episcopal Church in Bensalem.

Ed was the former owner/operator of Edward's Green House in Croydon for many years until the closure and a lifetime member of the Croydon Fire Company.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Ed loved trips to Cape May where he enjoyed visiting the Light House.

Ed is survived by his sister Emma McCullough; nephews, Ralph, Ranger, and Ronald; niece, Roxanne and nephew, Ryan and several great nieces and nephews.

He will also be sadly missed by his lifetime friend, Bill and Gen Flannery and their children, Tracy, Bill Jr., Michael, Kenneth, and Daniel.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Bettie (Stedman) and Herman Wilcock; sister, Bettie Richardson; and nephew, Shaughn Richardson.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to Christ the King Church, 465 Main Street, Tullytown, PA 19007.

Dougerty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -