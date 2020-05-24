|
Edward G. Wilcock died on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. He was 74.
Born in Philadelphia, Ed was raised in Croydon where he lived for many years and was a graduate of the former Delhaas High School.
He has resided in Tullytown Boro for over ten years and was a member of the former Christ Episcopal Church in Bensalem.
Ed was the former owner/operator of Edward's Green House in Croydon for many years until the closure and a lifetime member of the Croydon Fire Company.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Ed loved trips to Cape May where he enjoyed visiting the Light House.
Ed is survived by his sister Emma McCullough; nephews, Ralph, Ranger, and Ronald; niece, Roxanne and nephew, Ryan and several great nieces and nephews.
He will also be sadly missed by his lifetime friend, Bill and Gen Flannery and their children, Tracy, Bill Jr., Michael, Kenneth, and Daniel.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Bettie (Stedman) and Herman Wilcock; sister, Bettie Richardson; and nephew, Shaughn Richardson.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to Christ the King Church, 465 Main Street, Tullytown, PA 19007.
Dougerty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020