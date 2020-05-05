Home

Dr. Edward J. Hartman Jr.

Dr. Edward J. Hartman Jr. Obituary
Dr. Edward James Hartman Jr. passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the age of 66.

Raised in Levittown, Ed graduated from Neshaminy High School, Penn State University, and was valedictorian from the Pennsylvania College of Straight Chiropractic. Ed served the community for 30 years as the owner of Hartman Family Chiropractic Center.

Ed was a big fan of the Philadelphia Flyers, The Beatles, James Taylor, and Walt Disney World.

Ed is survived by his girlfriend, Carolyn and her son, Luke; his children, Edward Hartman III (Robin) and Amanda Stemme (Jim); and siblings, Michael Hartman, Joanne Olender (Tom), and Trish Zive (Carl). He was the grandfather of Ryan, Maggie, Hailey, Jimmy, and a granddaughter on the way, and is also survived by several wonderful nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. If you would like to be notified once it is planned, please visit DrEdHartman.com.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2020
