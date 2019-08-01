Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
View Map
Edward J. Karas Obituary
Edward J. Karas of Lower Gwynedd and formerly a longtime resident of Holland, Pa., passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home. He was 85.

Edward was the loving husband of Irene Zuritis Karas with whom he had shared 57 years of marriage.

Born in Mt. Carmel, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Moroz Karasevich.

Ed earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Penn State University and went on to lead a long career specializing in Naval Logistics with Aviation Supply Office in Northeast Philadelphia until his retirement. He and his wife were proud residents of Holland, Pa., for over 52 years and had recently relocated to Springhouse Estates in Lower Gwynedd.

Ed was a member of the Churchville Nature Center and enjoyed attending the Opera and symphony and was an avid builder of radio controlled planes which he flew with a local club. Ed was also a talented clarinet player and enjoyed playing in the Willow Grove VFW Marching Band. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his children, Steven Karas (Christine) of Chalfont and Paul Lapinski of Newark, Del.; his sister, Arlene Graham; and his granddaughter, Megan Karas (T.J. Hoffman).

Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Ed's family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown- Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. His interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Churchville Nature Center at 501 Churchville Ln., Churchville, PA 18966, would be appreciated.

www.fluehr.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 1, 2019
