Edward J. McGurk of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was 71.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia McGurk; his children, Angela (Jon), Megan (Michael), Matthew, and stepdaughter, Amy (Chris); his grandchildren, Cade, Carter Mac, Harper, and Loic, who were all his pride and joy; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends, and his loyal companion, Maci.
Ed grew up in Levittown, Pa. on New Pond Lane with his parents, Marge and George Arleth. He was a 1965 graduate of Pennsbury High School where he lettered in varsity wrestling and football and served as treasurer on the student council. He continued his education at Ball State and played football for the university until he was drafted.
Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, performing reconnaissance on the OV1-Mohawk. Following his service, Ed enjoyed a career as a salesman and manager in the auto industry, which suited his outgoing personality and sense of humor. In his retirement, Ed delighted in delivering donuts to his grandsons before sending them off to school as well as spending time with his friends.
Ed's positive and optimistic nature helped him battle through many ailments over the past few years, and his recent bout with cancer was no different. He remained a fighter and was always ready with a smile, a joke or a "thank you" to fellow servicemen. His greatest talent in life was making others laugh, and he was a huge presence in a room full of people. He would never want others to mourn too long, but rather he would want others to celebrate his life and keep his memory alive with funny stories of his comedic antics. We sadly say goodbye on this side, but we are sure the other side is excited to greet him and that he already has them all laughing.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. A committal service will begin at 9:30 a.m. precisely on Wednesday, June 5, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, www.vva.org, or to VFW: Commander Russ Davidson, Rotary Club of Shady Brook, Post 6393, Yardley PA 19067, www.rotaryclubofshadybrook.com.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019