Edward J. Pellegrino of Penndel passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, July 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 83.
Born in Woodbourne, Pa. and a lifelong resident of Bucks County, Ed was the son of the late Tomasso and Rose Pellegrino.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years, Helen Pellegrino, his siblings, Dominick Pellegrino, Antonio Pellegrini, Mary Court, Adeline Lentini, Joseph Pellegrino, Ernest Pellegrino and Rosemarie Vassalluzzo, and his companion of the last 15 years, Mary Steiner.
He is survived by his loving children, Joe Pellegrino (Eric Bostik), Jane Tamanini (Joe), Andy Pellegrino (Andrea), and Linda Curley (Mike), and his cherished grandchildren, Alyson and Nick Tamanini, and Matt, Jack, Owen and Evan Pellegrino. Ed is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Maureen Kervick-Anderson (Larry) and Mim Pellegrino, brothers-in-law, Joe Kervick and Julio Vassalluzzo, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church and a volunteer Extraordinary Minister at St. Mary's Hospital. He worked for 39 years at Rohm & Haas, Bristol, Pa. Upon retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling with their close and dear friends.
Always the athlete, he enjoyed playing golf. He was a member of the Roma Club in Burlington, N.J., where he played in a weekly league and played faithfully on Thursdays with his former co-workers. He also enjoyed playing ping-pong at the Senior Center. More recently, he found a new passion for Pickleball.
One of his other great pastimes was maintaining his lawn and flower beds. He looked forward to the spring planting season and loved to fill his yard with all sorts of annuals. He also spent countless hours working on the daily Sudoku. Through good years and bad, he was always a devoted Philadelphia Phillies fan. More than anything, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He rarely missed any of their sporting, church, scouting or school events. He was an ever-present "Pop-Pop" from day one.
The family would like to thank the kind professionals at The University of Pennsylvania, Mesothelioma Program for their compassion and care they showed to our father.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ed's Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Our Lady of Grace Church, Penndel. The size of this church allows for ample social distancing. The Christian burial will be private. Those attending the Mass will be required to wear a mask and social distance within the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ed's name to: giving.apps.upenn.edu
