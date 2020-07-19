1/1
Edward L. Ferdinand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward L. Ferdinand of Morrisville, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. He was 91.

Born and raised in Hazleton, Pa., he had been a resident of Morrisville for over 60 years. He was a graduate of Hazleton High School and then went on to receive his Bachelor's degree of Business Finance from Penn State University.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served during the Korean War. Following the service, he was employed by RCA/GE as a Financial Analyst.

Edward enjoyed attending Broadway shows, concerts and traveling to Europe, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary Ferdinand, his beloved wife of over 50 years, Cecilia Ferdinand, and his siblings, John Ferdinand and Gloria Deritis.

Edward will be greatly missed by his children, Edward R. Ferdinand and David J. Ferdinand and his wife, Karen, his grandson, Ryan, his niece, Marie Klein (Tom), and nephew, James Deritis.

Family and friends are invited to Edward's Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved