Edward L. Ferdinand of Morrisville, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. He was 91.Born and raised in Hazleton, Pa., he had been a resident of Morrisville for over 60 years. He was a graduate of Hazleton High School and then went on to receive his Bachelor's degree of Business Finance from Penn State University.He was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served during the Korean War. Following the service, he was employed by RCA/GE as a Financial Analyst.Edward enjoyed attending Broadway shows, concerts and traveling to Europe, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary Ferdinand, his beloved wife of over 50 years, Cecilia Ferdinand, and his siblings, John Ferdinand and Gloria Deritis.Edward will be greatly missed by his children, Edward R. Ferdinand and David J. Ferdinand and his wife, Karen, his grandson, Ryan, his niece, Marie Klein (Tom), and nephew, James Deritis.Family and friends are invited to Edward's Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.