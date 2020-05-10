|
Edward M. Weiser of Levittown, Pa. passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital. He was 89.
Born May 13, 1930 in Philadelphia to Harold and Ruth Altman Weiser, Ed spent most of his adult life in the Levittown community. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Weiser.
Ed was a proud combat veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War.
He was a compassionate, caring and giving person with a great sense of humor. Over the years he was an active volunteer to numerous organizations in the community. He was a past officer and post surgeon of VFW Post 6393, where he initiated many activities to benefit the veterans and community in general. Ed also was a past president, president emeritus and was involved in other leadership positions at the Unitarian Universalist Association. Too numerous to mention, there are many other examples of Ed's involvement in the community where his actions benefited many people.
Ed was beloved and respected by all family members and friends. He will be deeply missed by his companion of 40 years, Gloria Bertonis, and by other family members and friends. He is survived by his daughters, Karin and Amanda Weiser, Debbie and her husband, Alex Archimedes; his son, David Weiser; grandchildren, Amber Fisher, Nickolas and Samantha Johnson, Melissa and her husband, Christopher Hall, and Nicole and her husband, Charles Hall; great grandchildren, Emily, Alexander, Penelope, Ella and Lukas Hall, as well as extended family: Patrice Wynne, Jason Ward, Holley and her husband, Ray Betz and Casanndra, their daughter. Ed is also survived by his ex-wife, Cynthia Weiser of Vero Beach, Fla., the mother of their four children.
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, a private interment will be held at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery. A memorial celebrating Ed's life will be held at a future date and will be announced at that time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed's name can be made to .
