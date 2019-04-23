|
Edward N. Weise of Bristol passed comfortably on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Attleboro Nursing Home. He was 85.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mr. Weise moved to Bristol Township in 1967 where he lived for many years before moving to Florida. He moved back to Bristol Township in 2014.
Until his retirement, Mr. Weise was employed at Sea Shore Camp Ground in Cape May, N.J. for many years.
Edward was fan of all Philadelphia sports. He loved fishing and playing softball.
Mr. Weise was the beloved husband for 62 years to the late Dolores N. (Gassman), and the loving father of the late Edward N. Weise Jr. and Ronald S. Weise.
He is survived by his devoted daughters, Karen S. Coder Weinkopff (Adam) of Bristol Township, with whom he resided, and Lynn A. Weise of Philadelphia; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and his siblings, Marie West, Anne Symkal, Jack, Bud and George Weise. He will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in New Cathedral Cemetery, Philadelphia.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 23, 2019