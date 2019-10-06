|
|
Edward Peter Monaghan, Sr., of Parrish, Florida, passed away October 2, 2019. He was 80.
Born in Philadelphia, he moved to Manatee County in 2007 and he was a Veteran of the US Navy.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria; son, Edward, Jr. (Christine); daughters, Gloria and Dawn (Joseph Jackson, Jr.); sister, Irene Stockman; grandchildren, Melissa Polisano, Ryan McGregor, Jacquelynn McGregor, Taylor Devine, Kayla McKay, Zachary McKay and Mason Monaghan and one great grandchild, Raelynn McCallister.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Pennsylvania 12 - 2 p.m., Saturday, November 9 at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to the website listed below.
Brown & Sons Funeral Home
Bradenton, FL
www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2019