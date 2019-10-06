Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Edward Monaghan
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc
200 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
Edward Peter Monaghan Sr.

Edward Peter Monaghan Sr. Obituary
Edward Peter Monaghan, Sr., of Parrish, Florida, passed away October 2, 2019. He was 80.

Born in Philadelphia, he moved to Manatee County in 2007 and he was a Veteran of the US Navy.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria; son, Edward, Jr. (Christine); daughters, Gloria and Dawn (Joseph Jackson, Jr.); sister, Irene Stockman; grandchildren, Melissa Polisano, Ryan McGregor, Jacquelynn McGregor, Taylor Devine, Kayla McKay, Zachary McKay and Mason Monaghan and one great grandchild, Raelynn McCallister.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Pennsylvania 12 - 2 p.m., Saturday, November 9 at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to the website listed below.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2019
