Edward R. Hall of Washington Crossing, Pa. passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home. He was 84.
A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was born in Trenton, N.J. and was a lifelong area resident. He retired from Princeton Plasma Physics, where he was employed for over 25 years. Ed was a U.S. Army veteran, an avid golfer and, together with his wife, traveled the world.
Son of the late L. Bernard and Grayce Moore Hall, he is survived by his wife, Cathy Mathis; a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Robin Hall; a daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Peter Bergen; and six grandchildren, Kevin Jr., Lacy, Caleb, Cody, Carley, and Jake.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington, N.J. with the Rev. William McQuoid officiating. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VFW Post #6393, 1444 Yardley- Newtown Rd., Yardley, PA 19067.
Condolences are welcome at the funeral home's web site below.
Wilson-Apple Funeral Home,
Pennington, N.J.
www.wilsonapple.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 11, 2019