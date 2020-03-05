|
|
Edward S. Kucsmas, a resident of Levittown, Pa., passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 82.
He was an avid bowler and fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Edward was a volunteer Park Ranger at Catalina State Park in Arizona. He was previously employed at Hughes Aircraft as Quality Control Engineer. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie.
He was the father of Keith (Geraldine), Pop-Pop of Kyle (Ann) and Katrina Pfender (Jonathan), great grandfather of Finn, Ellie, Eddie, Jones, and Falyn; and the brother of Robert, Michael, and Donald Kucsmas, Georgeann Trumpey, and Lillian Natalie. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately at the family's request.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Edward's name to Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85737.
Burns Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 5, 2020