God has received another Solider. Edward "Ed" Stroik passed into eternal life on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne, Pa.
Ed was born in Chester, Pa. on Jan. 16, 1928, the eldest son of Captain Edward A. Stroik and Rosa Borek Stroik of Chester, Pa. After graduating from Chester High School, Ed then enlisted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Berlin, Germany during World War II. He was honorably discharged after being injured serving his country.
Ed then began his Electrical Engineering career after achieving a B.S. degree from Drexel University. Upon graduation from Drexel University, Ed then accepted a position as Executive Vice-President of PYCO, Pyrometer Company of America, located in Penndel, Pa. His vast knowledge of this industry provided him the ability to establish his own widely successful company, Tudor Technology in Horsham, Pa. Ed also was an Inventor. It was his patent in 1976 that provided a method to extend the life of a thermocouple after one use. He retired in 1992.
Ed, an avid outdoorsman, loved fishing and hunting. In 1989 Ed started competing in Sporting Clay Shooting. He competed in numerous competitions and won almost every award in his class. He was very humble about his numerous awards but deep down he was very proud of them. In 2006 he received recognition for shooting over 100,000 registered targets. In 2013 he received the concurrent fossil award due to his 25 years as a member of the National sporting clay association. In 2014 Ed had to retire his shotgun due to health issues. He really enjoyed the company of his fellow shooters.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Joan, as well as his daughters, Barbara Hudock of North Plainfield, N.J. and Kathy Ann Joseph (Roger) of Levittown, Pa., his son, Gary E. Stroik (Joan) of Millstone Township, N.J., step-daughter, Linda Watkins (Bob) of Weeki Wachee, Fla., grandchildren, Barbara Joseph (Jeremy Miles), Charlotte Joseph Tobey (William), Daniel Stroik (Anne Marie), Cindy Stroik, Zachary Stroik, and Brian Hanse (Danielle), and great grandchildren, Genevieve Emery and Elijah Edward Miles, Penelope Stroik, Rosalie Bonna-Stroik, Madison and Dylan Hanse, who adored their "Pop Pop" dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Captain Edward R. Stroik and Rosa Borek Stroik, step-mother, Jean Stroik, brother, Robert Stroik Sr., sister, Dolores Perkins, and daughter, Celeste Grant, as well as Kim and Fred Smith, who were always there for Ed.
The amazing and wonderful care that Ed received from the nursing staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne, MS-1 Oncology Unit made his final days extremely comfortable. The family will be eternally grateful for their kindness to Ed and his family.
The burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. All friends and family are welcome and asked to assemble at the cemetery administration building by 1:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the National Sporting Clays Association in Ed's name at 5931 Roft Rd., San Antonio, TX 78253, Attn: Brett Moyes, nsca.nssa-nsca.org/donatewww.fluehr.com