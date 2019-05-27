|
|
Edward V. Griffin Jr. passed away May 25, 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer and renal disease. He was 69.
Eddie was born Jan. 30, 1950, in Queens, N.Y.
After graduating from high school, Mr. Griffin enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1973.
Mr. Griffin was employed by Amtrak Railroad as a car inspector. He retired in 2010 after 36 years of service. Eddie will always be remembered for his devotion and loyalty to those he loved.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Joan (Boyle); his proud children, Brendan J. (Jodi), Edward "Ted" H., and Kelly J. (fiancé Joseph Palazzo). Mr. Griffin is also survived by his cherished grandsons, John Edward Griffin and Robert Michael Orwig; his sisters, Ellen Sheehy and Eileen McMahan (Richard); his nephews, Patrick McCullough, William "Bill" and Kevin McMahan; and niece, Christine Clarke.
The Griffin family would like to express their gratitude to Jodi Griffin and Joy Haynes for all of their help during Eddie's illness.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Queen of the Universe Church. Rite of Committal will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, would be appreciated by the family.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2019