Edwin C. Watson died in Yardley on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He was 90.
He was a graduate of Penn State and a lifelong fan of the Nittany Lions.
Ed was born Dec. 25, 1928, the son of Gladyce G. and Edwin J. Watson. He was raised in State College, Pa. and served as the sports editor for the town's newspaper, the Centre Daily Times. After a move into public relations, he worked for Lukens Steel, DuPont, Honeywell, Dayco and Johnson & Johnson. His proudest professional accomplishment was his involvement in J&J's response to the Tylenol crisis.
After retirement, he wrote a weekly column for the Yardley News and served on the Board of Penn State Abington.
Ed is survived by his wife of over 63 years, Dorothy F. Watson. He had three children, Sally Lewing (Doug), Ginger Burton (David), and Ted Watson (Kelly). Also surviving are eight grandchildren, his sister, and several nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 1700 Makefield Rd., Yardley.
Donations made to donate.THON.org, Penn State's dance marathon for pediatric cancer, is appreciated.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019