Edwin Lubinski
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Interment
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:30 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Newtown , PA
More Obituaries for Edwin Lubinski
Edwin Lubinski Obituary
Edwin "Ed" Lubinski passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 90.

Ed was born July 7, 1929 in Nanticoke, Pa. to the late Adam and Edith (Richards) Lubinski. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Baldwin) Lubinski for 68 years, and the loving father of James and his wife, Marge, Ted and his wife, Carol, and Deidre and her husband, Gene Norton. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, one great great grandson and one great great grandchild on the way; his sister, Jean Hozlock; and many nieces and nephews.

Ed joined the United States Marine Corps in 1947 and was honorably discharged as a Corporal during the Korean War in 1950. Semper Fi.

He had worked at Purex-Dial Corporation for 36 years until his retirement in 1995.

Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Adam, and four sisters, Edith, Dorothy, Bernice and Nancy.

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. precisely at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 6, 2020
