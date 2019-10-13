|
Edwina Hart passed away peacefully in her own home at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was 95.
Mom was the fourth child born to Alexandra and Stanley Rodgers in Philadelphia, Pa. on the family farm July 29, 1924. She had four siblings: Jesse Rodgers, Irene Rodgers, Lydia Rodgers, and Anita Glassmire.
She is survived by her children, Alexa Hart, Jim Hart, Linda Hart and spouse Nicholas Sippl, Eric Hart, and Andrea Sagolla and spouse Bob Sagolla. She also has three adoring grandchildren: Alexander Sagolla, Jesse Hart Sippl and Grace Hart Sippl.
Mom was an exceptional woman, daughter, sister, wife, mother, and homemaker. In addition, she stayed on the go; working in her mother's restaurant, and covering various retail positions as an assistant manager. We would refer to her as the "energizer bunny" because she rarely ever sat down and relaxed - always putting the needs of others before herself.
Mom taught everyone she encountered the power of kindness, unconditional love and acceptance, She was extremely positive and generous of heart. She was always there to lend a listening ear and offer sage advice. Her children benefited tremendously by her nature and philosophy. She believed that anyone of us could do anything and everything. She never once gave us the impression that she doubted us.
Mom also had an amazingly infectious laugh, a wicked sense of humor, an insatiable love of horses, danced an incredible jitterbug, was a devout Catholic, and enjoyed a gin martini now and again. We will miss her terribly and adore her forever.
Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown followed by Rite of Committal at Resurrection Cemetery. There are no calling hours prior to the Mass.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 13, 2019