Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Eileen Brown-Cannon Obituary
Eileen Brown-Cannon, a longtime resident of Fairless Hills, Pa., died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home after a lengthy illness. She was 83.

Eileen was a hard working, fun loving person, spending winters in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Eileen retired from Pyco in 2000, where she was a controller.

Born in 1936 in Philadelphia, she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Pickford, husbands, William "Bud" Brown and Frank Cannon, and granddaughter, Julie Maddy.

Eileen is survived by sister, Joan Pickford, her children, Helen Hicks, Lynn Maddy, William Brown, and Bruce Brown (Jean), her very dear Aunt Ruth McGowen, and many cousins. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Eileen Kitz (Joe), Heidi Boucher, Charles Erb and Bobby Maddy Jr., her great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to Eileen's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Beck-Givnish, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 24, 2019
