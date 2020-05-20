Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Eileen Elizabeth Sommerfeld

Eileen Elizabeth Sommerfeld Obituary
Eileen E. (Moyer) Sommerfeld of Langhorne, formerly of Penndel, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was 81.

Fondly known as "Toots," Eileen was preceded in death by her husband and dancing partner of 57 years, Clifford A. Sommerfeld. She also was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elizabeth (Wanderer) Moyer, and her loving brother, Ronald E. Moyer Sr.

She was a loving Mom to her daughter, Amy and son-in-law, Brian (Breidenback), and is also survived by her brother, Edward Moyer (Barbara), and sister-in-law, Ethel "Essie" Moyer. Aunt Toots will be greatly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, extended family and longtime friends.

Toots was a graduate of Neshaminy High School, Class of 1956. She worked for American Meter, was a wonderful stay at home Mom and retired from Nabisco of Philadelphia in 2002.

Toots loved being staying active. She was a longstanding member of the Langhorne Presbyterian Church, member of Girl Scouts as well as a Troop Leader, a member of Questers, Four Lanes End Garden Club, her Sorority and having a wonderful group of friends whom she cherished dearly. Toots loved dancing, travel, weekend getaways, and time spent in the Poconos and her summer home on the Delaware Bay.

Rest easy, Mom.

I love you.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Eileen's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 20, 2020
