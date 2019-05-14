Home

Eileen F. (McAndrew) Guldin went home to God on Friday, May 10, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was 76.

Eileen was a selfless, kind hearted and gentle woman who was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in- law, grandmother, aunt and friend. She had a kind word and smile for everyone and will be missed terribly by all.

Eileen is survived by her husband of 53 years, Elwood "Woody" Guldin; her daughters, Christina Eileen Lea of Los Angeles, Calif. and Jennifer Chorzelewski (Ed) of Cherry Hill, N.J.; and her grandchildren, Ashley, Brandon and Emma Chorzelewski and Chiara and Zack Lea, whom she adored and cherished. She was a loving aunt to Richard Reeves Jr. of Bensalem, Pa. and Linda and Michael Cross of Bensalem, Pa., and great aunt to Lily Cross.

Relatives and friends will gather from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at the Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, and again from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, at Christ Our Light R.C. Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eileen's name may be made to Sjogrens Syndrome Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191, sjogrens.org.

Schetter Funeral Home,

Cherry Hill, N.J.

schetterfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 14, 2019
