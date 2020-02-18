|
Eileen J. Murphy of Lower Makefield Township died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa. She was 83.
Born in Ballinrobe, County Mayo, Ireland, Eileen was a daughter of the late Patrick and Ellen Mongan Walsh. She resided in Lower Makefield for the past 35 years.
She was the youngest of eight children and was raised on a farm in Ballinrobe. Eileen carried a lifelong love of animals. She emigrated to the United States in 1959.
Eileen was a computer technician with the State of New Jersey until her retirement.
She relished her life in Bucks County. She and her husband, Bill, raised a family of four children. She was very active at St. Ignatius Church, was a member of the Legion of Mary, and volunteered at St. Mary Medical Center for many years.
She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time in her yard. Most of all, she loved being a grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, William P. Murphy Jr.; her four children and their spouses, Linda and Curt Lindahl of Yardley, Brian and Lilla Murphy of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., Joseph and Sheri Murphy of Fairless Hills, and Kevin and Sandy Murphy of Media, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Sean and Matt Murphy, Jake and Erin Lindahl, Brian Murphy Jr., and Tommy and Josie Murphy; and a sister, Angela Maguire of Denver, Colo. She was the sister of the late Jim, Enda, Ena, Teresa, Louis, and Brenda.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, Pa., where friends may call starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 18, 2020