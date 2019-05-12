|
Eileen K. (Kepner) Amos passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was 93.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a resident of Bensalem and recently of Egg Harbor Township, N.J. Eileen spent her early life as a homemaker raising her family, and she was a faithful member at Cornwells United Methodist Church.
In her free time, she loved sewing, knitting, counter cross stitching and crafts.
Eileen is survived by her beloved children, James David Amos (Sandra) and Bonnie Sue Sweeder (John).
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James D. Amos.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Cornwells United Methodist Church, 2284 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, where the Prayer Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Beechwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Cornwells United Methodist Church at the above address, or to the , 399 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019