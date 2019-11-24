Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Eisenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen L. Eisenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen L. Eisenberg Obituary
Eileen L. Eisenberg, a homemaker and a

longtime member of Ohev Shalom of

Richboro, Bucks County, died November 21, 2019. She was 78.

She was the beloved wife of Howard W. Eisenberg, and devoted mother of Amy Rifkind, Joyce Carroll (Thomas) and Nancy Hanna (Majid). She was the

loving grandmother of Sarah, Samuel Elizabeth, Matthew, Michael, Jake, Kathrine and Amanda. She will be loved

forever and missed

dearly. She was also the sister of James Brody.

Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services precisely at

9 a.m. Sunday, November 24, at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks Suburban North, 310 2ND Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Interment at Mt. Sharon Cemetery.

Shiva will be

observed at the home of Howard Eisenberg through Monday evening. Contributions in her memory may be made to the .

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's

Raphael-Sacks

Southampton

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -