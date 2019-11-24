|
Eileen L. Eisenberg, a homemaker and a
longtime member of Ohev Shalom of
Richboro, Bucks County, died November 21, 2019. She was 78.
She was the beloved wife of Howard W. Eisenberg, and devoted mother of Amy Rifkind, Joyce Carroll (Thomas) and Nancy Hanna (Majid). She was the
loving grandmother of Sarah, Samuel Elizabeth, Matthew, Michael, Jake, Kathrine and Amanda. She will be loved
forever and missed
dearly. She was also the sister of James Brody.
Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services precisely at
9 a.m. Sunday, November 24, at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks Suburban North, 310 2ND Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Interment at Mt. Sharon Cemetery.
Shiva will be
observed at the home of Howard Eisenberg through Monday evening. Contributions in her memory may be made to the .
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's
Raphael-Sacks
Southampton
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 24, 2019