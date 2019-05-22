Home

McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Eileen McDevitt Obituary
Eileen McDevitt passed away peacefully May 18, 2019. She was 91.

Eileen was born in Philadelphia to Peter and Esther Roe (McCrink).

She is survived by her children, Christine Daly (Charles), Mary Beth Kuzmen (Val), Thomas (Catherine), Kathleen Rees (Christopher), Eileen Harris, and Daniel McDevitt; grandchildren, Kathleen, Michelle, James, Megan, Katie, Jacquelyn, Rebecca, Michael, Thomas, Danielle, Tommy, and Emma; her brother, Peter Roe (Betty); sister-in-law, Betty McShane Roe; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. McDevitt, in 1980.

Eileen's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. May 24, at Assumption BVM Church located at 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pa.

Flowers or donations in her name may be made to www.alz.org/del, Cancer Support Community Greater Philadelphia www.cscgp.org, or Make a Wish www.philadesv.wish.org

Condolences may be sent to Eileen's family by visiting the web site listed below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 22, 2019
