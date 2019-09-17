Home

Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Feasterville, PA 15053
(215) 354-0085
Elaine F. Frye

Elaine F. Frye Obituary
Elaine F. (Bauer) Frye passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was 86.

Daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Bauer, she was born and raised in Philadelphia. Elaine resided in Bensalem since 1955 and was a founding member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish.

She retired from Philadelphia State Hospital after 25 years of employment.

Elaine was very prayerful and dedicated to her faith. She enjoyed sewing and spending time at the beach.

She was the widow of Franklin Lamar Frye III; mother of four children and their spouses, Franklin Lamar Frye IV (Christine), David Frye (Jeanette), Elaine Schumacher (Thomas), and Margaret Lewis (Thomas); grandmother of 12 grandchildren and great grandmother of four great grandchildren; and sister to three sisters, Dolores Simpson, Peggy Taylor and Judy Vaca.

Relatives and friends will be received by the family at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 County Line Road, Feasterville, PA 19053.

Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel

Feasterville

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 17, 2019
