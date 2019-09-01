|
Elaine F. Lennon died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, July 29, 2019, following a brief illness at the age of 91.
Elaine was the beloved wife of the late John B. Lennon, and was also preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Thomas, John and Richard.
She is survived by her eight loving children, Jeanine Saegert (Stephen), Joanne Kelly (John), John T. Lennon, James Lennon (Mary Kate), Jacqueline Bottcher (Peter), Jayne Guindon (David), Jeffrey Lennon (Maureen), and Joan Lennon Liptrot, her 12 grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her sister, Shirley Silcox, and her many nieces and nephews and their families.
Elaine and her husband were original homeowners in Levittown, Pa., where she raised her family while working as a full-time bookkeeper for more than 35 years and she was a founding member of Resurrection Lutheran Church.
For the past 19 years, Elaine resided at Gloria Dei Plaza in Newtown, where she made numerous friends, was a volunteer and a regular participant in various activities. She maintained an active participation in the political process throughout her entire life and she was an Election Day Constable at a Newtown polling place for many years.
Elaine loved to bake for her family and friends, spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and watch her beloved Philadelphia Phillies for more than 65 years.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Anne Whalen, the staff at Whalen & McElmoyle Family Medicine, St Mary's Medical Center and Chandler Hall Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Elaine.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation to celebrate Elaine's life from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Emmaus Road Church, 2185 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, Pa., where her memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.
At Elaine's request, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia "CHOP" at http://bit.ly/ElaineLennon4thekids or to a .
