|
|
Elaine Pennock of Levittown passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. She was 82.
Elaine was born and raised in Kensington. She owned a horse as a teenager and was an avid rider. She worked for ACME accounting department and AON Insurance as a supervisor. She later enjoyed various part time jobs once her children were older.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed babysitting her grandkids and watching their sporting events. Elaine loved to travel around the country visiting family and enjoyed a river cruise in Europe with her husband. She frequented the Jersey shore with her family and with friends. Everywhere Elaine went, she loved to walk and enjoy the outdoors.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Henry H. Pennock II.
Elaine was preceded in death by her five siblings, Joan Youngkin, and Marion, Earl, Tom and Lloyd Dempster.
She was the loving mother of Diane Lehman (husband, Chris) of Ivyland and Henry H. Pennock III (wife, Cindy) of Levittown, and the loving grandmother of Samantha Rausthauser (Zack), Matt and Kyle Pennock, and Katy, Anna and Peter Lehman. She also had three beautiful great grandchildren. Elaine was a step mother to Sonya McCartney (Al) and Cynthia Poole (Fred), and enjoyed time with their beautiful families. She also was the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will take place at 10:30 a.m. precisely on Monday, Feb. 10, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 5, 2020