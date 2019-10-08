|
|
Elaine S. (Glose) Tabita of Bensalem passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 70.
Elaine worked in the automobile dealership service department for over 30 years.
She enjoyed attending the Our Lady of Fatima Adoration and was a parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Church.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Tabita, and her daughter, Wendy Cook (George Clendaniel). She is also survived by her step sons, Frank Tabita III (Maria), Michael Tabita (Catherine), Jason Tabita (Megan) and Gabriel Tabita (Clary); her sister, Joy Weaver (James); her brother, Robert Glose (Ardie); as well as 14 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, and to her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will take place immediately afterward at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 8, 2019