Elaine T. Gibson of Holland, Pa., died Saturday June 8, 2019, at her home. She was 76.
Born in Bristol, Pa., daughter of the late Mario and Philomena Cavella Pica, she resided in Lower Makefield Township until moving to Twining Village.
A graduate of Pennsbury High School, Class of 1960, Elaine trained and was employed as executive secretary before marrying and starting a family.
She was a full time homemaker and totally involved with family activities. Elaine was a phenomenal cook. She also enjoyed sewing and dancing.
Wife of the late Patrick C. Gilson, she is survived by her son, Brian P. Gibson of Bensalem, Pa.; her daughter, Kimberly Schmidt of Downingtown, Pa.; and three sisters, Tracey, Barbara, and Judy.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa., where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Yardley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to The ,150 Monument Road, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 11, 2019