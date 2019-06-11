Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road)
Yardley, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road)
Yardley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine T. Gibson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine T. Gibson Obituary
Elaine T. Gibson of Holland, Pa., died Saturday June 8, 2019, at her home. She was 76.

Born in Bristol, Pa., daughter of the late Mario and Philomena Cavella Pica, she resided in Lower Makefield Township until moving to Twining Village.

A graduate of Pennsbury High School, Class of 1960, Elaine trained and was employed as executive secretary before marrying and starting a family.

She was a full time homemaker and totally involved with family activities. Elaine was a phenomenal cook. She also enjoyed sewing and dancing.

Wife of the late Patrick C. Gilson, she is survived by her son, Brian P. Gibson of Bensalem, Pa.; her daughter, Kimberly Schmidt of Downingtown, Pa.; and three sisters, Tracey, Barbara, and Judy.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa., where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Yardley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to The ,150 Monument Road, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now