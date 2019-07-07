|
Elbert R. "Bert" Permar of Marshalltown, Iowa passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Elbert was born Aug. 12, 1929 in Abington, Pa. to Samuel Smith Permar and Elizabeth Stackhouse Permar. He was raised on the family farm in Richboro. Bert was educated in the community school and graduated from Council Rock High School in 1947.
In 1948 he came to Pella, Iowa to attend Central College, where he studied history and government. There he met Darlene Braam; he and Darlene were married in 1954. To them were born two children, Elizabeth Lynn and Bradley Braam. Darlene passed away in 1974. Bert married Carole Kinney in 1979. He began his teaching career in Carpenter, Iowa; later he taught at Story City. He came to Marshalltown in 1958, taught in the high school, and then at the community college until retirement in 1992.
Bert was a person of many and varied interests. He traveled extensively, independently, and also with MCC Tours, which he and Jerry McCright planned and organized. They traveled to Europe many times, Russia, China, Mexico, and the British Isles. His favorite was to take a busload of Iowans to Washington, D.C. during spring break so they could learn about the nation's capital.
Politics was also a passion for Bert. He was involved in county, state, and national organizations and campaigns. He believed in democracy and the importance of voting.
He also was a gifted musician, he played piano, guitar, banjo, and harmonica by ear. Blue grass was his favorite. He loved to listen, play, and sing with others. He offered to teach anyone how to play the guitar or banjo.
Bert is survived by his wife, Carole, daughter, Liz (Carol Gilbert) of Richfield, Minnesota; son, Brad (Linda) of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Tessa of Martha's Vineyard, Sam of Brooklyn, New York, and Sarah of Martha's Vineyard; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Jesse Permar of Philadelphia and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Jonathan "Jack" and Sam Permar, and sister-in-law, Mary.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 7, 2019