|
|
Eleanor C. Brodecki-Lamoureaux of Philadelphia passed away June 5, 2019, at Nazareth Hospital. She was 62.
Born in Philadelphia, Eleanor was a resident of Croydon for 40 years prior to moving to Philadelphia in 1997.
Beloved mother of the late Eugene Ryndycz, Eleanor will be sadly missed by her beloved soulmate, David Christine of 25 years. She was the devoted mother of Phillip and Jessica Ryndycz, Barbie Bolton (Shawn), and David and Kayla Christine; and the dearest sister of Andrea Mulvhill, Robert Brodecki (Ruth) and Irene McCloskey (Jack). She is also survived by three grandchildren, Liam, Ethan and Wyatt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019