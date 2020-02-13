|
Eleanor E. (Dengel) Kozel, formerly of Southampton, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the care of Sunrise of Blue Bell and Bayada Hospice.
Eleanor was a graduate of Simon Gratz High School. She was a person of great energy, known for keeping a spotless house even while working full time for over 20 years at Princo Instruments.
She loved traveling, cats, jigsaw puzzles, baking, cooking huge dinners for family gatherings, spending time with her grandkids, and tending to her beautiful yard. She took great pleasure in feeding and admiring the wildlife that visited her back yard every day in Southampton, and in Ohio, where the family lived for 16 years.
Eleanor was born in Philadelphia on Feb. 15, 1930. She was the beloved wife for 65 years to the late William K. Kozel Sr.
She is survived by two sons, Steven Kozel (Debra) of State College, Pa. and William Kozel Jr. (Karen Kludjian) of Newtown Square, Pa.; her daughter, Jean Kozel (Steven Kratz) of West Norriton, Pa.; six grandchildren, Steven Kozel Jr., Garrett Kozel (Crystal), Kelley Kozel, Lindsey Recco (Andrew), Keith Wurzer (Laura) and Kevin Wurzer; and two great- grandsons, Derek and Justin.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Liese Moore.
As Eleanor requested, there will be no funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to Cat Tales, P.O. Box 165, Warminster, PA 18974.
Bacchi Funeral Home,
Bridgeport, Pa.
www.bacchifh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 13, 2020