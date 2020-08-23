Eleanor Hendershot

Mrs. Eleanor Kirkbride Hendershot (nee Lake) of Bristol, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 in Langhorne. She was 91.
She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered as a kind, loving and generous matriarch, mother and grandmother, and as a lover and protector of stray animals.
Eleanor was born in Bristol to Harold and Muriel Lake on April 16, 1929. She attended public school in Bristol Borough. She married John Jacob Hendershot on June 27, 1952 in Bristol.
Eleanor worked as a receptionist for Sylvan Pools in Doylestown and for the optical department in Pomeroy's during the 1960s and '70s. She had been a member of the Bristol Yacht Club and had been involved with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Bristol Chapter.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, John, her siblings, William Lake, Harold Lake and Joan Maag, and sons-in-law, Richard Goode and Joel Thornton.
Eleanor is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Marcia Hendershot of Peachtree City, Ga.; her daughter, Holly Perkins of New York, N.Y., step- daughter, Cynthia Jean (Tykie) Thornton of Mountain View, Hawaii, her brother and sister-in-law, James and Kathy Lake of Bristol, and sister, Mary Miller of Bristol. She is also survived by her cousins, James Fine and his wife, Debby, of Bristol and Suzanne Durham of Elizabethtown, Pa., and her grandchildren, Crystal Engelhardt of Houston, Texas, Kathryn Hendershot of Alexandria, Va., Rebecca Hendershot of Fairfax, Va., Tito Thornton of Grants Pass, Ore., Rhonda Holberton of Oakland, Calif., and Shana Holberton of New York, N.Y. Eleanor will also be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family of Eleanor wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne.
She wished to be remembered privately with no formal gathering. Eleanor's ashes will be interred at St. James Episcopal Church next to her loving husband's resting place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to CATS Bridge to Rescue, 2820 Old Lincoln Hwy #4, Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053, www.catsbridge.org
