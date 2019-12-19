|
|
Eleanor "Pat" Idell of Penndel passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was 87.
She was born and raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. Pat retired in 1995 from the Philadelphia School District after 30 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Eleanor Greer; her brother, Charles Greer; her son, Charles; her daughter, Patricia Engle; and her grandson, Charles.
Pat was the loving mother of Michael, Gregory (Theresa) and John (Celeste), and mother-in-law of William Engle. She was the adoring grandmother of Michael (Tara), Nicholas (Marcia), John, Lea, Ryan, Oakley, Kathryn and Jameson, and great grandmother of Lauren, Gabrielle, Devyn and Natalie. She will also be missed by her favorite furry girl, Sasha.
Pat's greatest joy was being with her family.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with her funeral service starting at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make Christmas better for a child by donating a toy to the toy drive at the Irish Rover Station House, 1033 S. Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 19, 2019