Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
Eleanor Stevens
Eleanor Stevens
Eleanor Marie Stevens

Eleanor Marie Stevens Obituary
Eleanor Marie "Baba" Stevens of Bristol, Pa., passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 21, 2019, at St Mary Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.

She was born and raised in Bristol Borough, where she remained a lifelong resident. After graduating from Bristol High School, Eleanor was employed as a secretary for 3M. She then retired from the Grundy Library after 20 years of service.

She was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where she coordinated various church functions throughout the years. She enjoyed teaching catechism for 20 years and coached CYO basketball and softball.

Eleanor coached Bristol Borough Little League Softball for many years. She coached the 1982 softball team in the Little League World Series.

Ellie's true passion was her devotion to her faith, family and watching her children and grandchildren play sports.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raul, whom she loved for 70 years; her parents, Michael and Mary Timko; and her granddaughter, Ryanne Mancuso.

Eleanor will be greatly missed by her children, Bruce Stevens and his wife Alexis, Patricia Mancuso and her husband Rick, and Lynn Ciotti and her husband Tony; and her grandchildren, Bryan, Michael (Kelcie), Ashlyn (Connor), Steven, Nicholas, and Danny.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, and from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol - Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057. Funeral Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1773 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol~Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 25, 2019
