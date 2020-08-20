1/1
Eleanor Q. Campbell
Eleanor Q. Campbell, of Southampton, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020. She was 81.

Eleanor was born in Philadelphia to Marie (Dolan) and Thomas Quigley.

She is survived by her loving children, Jim Campbell and Ann Campbell (William Niewood); grandchildren, Tom, Gwendolyn, Alexandria, Sean, Jonathan, Elizabeth and James.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, James and her son, Thomas.

Eleanor loved spending time with family and was a huge animal lover. She was an active member in her community and a longtime resent of Bryn Gweled Homesteads. She was also a devout Catholic and participated in many church activities. Her loyalty and strength will be missed by her friends and family.

Eleanor's family will receive relatives and friends on Mon. Aug. 24, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa. There will be a Liturgy celebrated at 11.

Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the Campbell family has requested donations in her name be made to The Seeing Eye, P. O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963-0375 or seeingeye.org.

Condolences may be sent to Eleanor's family by visiting the website below.

McGhee Funeral Home

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
