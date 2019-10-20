Home

DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Eleanor Raphun
Eleanor Raphun

Eleanor Raphun Obituary
Eleanor "Ellie" Raphun passed away, with her daughters at her side on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was 92.

Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Raphun was an original homeowner in Levittown and a former member of Christ United Methodist Church.

She was employed with ETS in Princeton, N.J. for many years prior to her retirement.

In her younger years she enjoyed bowling, working with special needs children, and animal rescue.

She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She cherished her time with each of them.

Wife of the late Clinton W. and loving mother of the late Patricia Anne, as well as loving companion to the late Charles Wright, she is survived by her daughters, Eleanor C. Elwood (John C.) and Susan A. Mahler (late Garry C.).

She will also be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Lindsey and Garry Mahler, Brian and Christopher Elwood; great grandchildren, Jude, John and Ember; her brother, Richard Williams (Alice); and many nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Raphun's name may be made to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA 19020.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 20, 2019
