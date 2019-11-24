|
|
Elenor Teresa Romani of Holland died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 87.
She was the loving wife of Edward P. Romani for 67 years; and mother of the late Jeffrey P. Romani. Born in Wilkes Barre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Shicknus Kivler.
In addition to her loving husband, Elenor is survived by her two sons, Edward "Eddie" Romani (Merri Leber-Perrone, RN), and Richard "Rick" Romani (Charise Nowatzki); her daughter-in-law, Maryanne Romani; and her sister and brother, Marylou Starkey and Frank Kivler. She also is survived by her loving granddaughter, Caitlin Romani.
Elenor was a happy member of the Red Hat Society, and her greatest joy in life was working in the gardens around the home. She loved dogs, and enjoyed sewing, cooking, and shopping for clothes.
As a child, Elenor attended St. Dominic School in Philadelphia. During World War II, she contributed to the war effort as an aircraft ball bearing assembler at the Philadelphia Frankford Arsenal, and as member of the USO.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966. Her interment will be held privately in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Bucks County S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 24, 2019