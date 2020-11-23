1/1
Elinor Jane Flynn
1928 - 2020
Elinor Jane (Spiese) Flynn of Levittown, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne at the age of 91.
Born on December 22, 1928 in Germantown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. Spiese Sr. and Frances (LLoyd) Spiese, and was the younger sister to Paul Spiese Jr. She married William Flynn Sr. in 1949 and they were original Levittown homeowners in 1957.
Mrs. Flynn belonged to Saint Paul Episcopal Church, Levittown.
She was a dedicated hard worker as her career consisted of Temple University, Penn Central Railroad, Rampart Security Systems, Lions Club, Precision Data Corp., and Lenox Collectibles from 1990 until 2010.
Elinor's greatest joy in life was to be surrounded by her family and loved ones. She enjoyed dancing, dance theater, ice skating, swimming, fashion and clothing, jewelry, and shopping. Some of her favorite places to go were the Cape May Beach and the Jersey Shore boardwalk.
Elinor is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Spiese Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Billy Flynn (Tory) and Richard Flynn, as well as her daughter, Barbara Richards (Dale).
She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, David Flynn, Stefanie Dimayuga, Stephen Richards, Patrick Richards, Julie Flynn, Ashley Haney, Dean Flynn, Dylan Flynn, Devon Flynn, Alexis Richards, Megan Richards, Jordan Richards, and her great grandchildren, Drew Davis, Emily Richards, Sierra Flynn, Kallista Dimayuga, Desmond Dimayuga, Michael Richards and Scarlette Hoy.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, from 10:00 until 11:00 am, where her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery.



Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
