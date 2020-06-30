Elizabeth A. Christopher of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa. She was 86.Born in Cowansville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Milton and Dorothy Vensel Zellefrow. Upon graduation from Coventry H.S., Portage Lakes, Ohio, she studied drafting and art at Akron University. Working as a draftsman at Babcock & Wilcox, she met her husband of 61 years, John Christopher. They married on Dec. 19, 1953.The couple settled in Strafford, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia, and raised three children. They moved to Yardley (Lower Makefield) in 1973. For many years, Liz was President of the Parkside Neighborhood Association and was known for both her fairness and kindness.She was a devoted mother and wife. Always inquisitive and energetic, she taught herself to sew, reupholster, prepare fabulous meals, entertain, garden, repair appliances and she even got under the hood to tune up her car's engine. She loved travel, made every holiday special, and was an excellent conversationalist. She loved her friends and family and was thoughtful to all. She never knew a stranger.Wife of the late John Christopher (2014), she is survived by her children, John A. Christopher, Lisa Lipps and Michelle Monsein (Jeff), five grandchildren, Timothy, Meredith, Jillian, Tyler and Kimberly; two great grandchildren, Harper and Hayden; and brothers, Bob (Rita) and Tom Zellefrow (Gretta). She loved her nieces, nephews and their families and cherished time spent together.She will be forever remembered for her positive, cheerful nature and grace.Services will be held privately.FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,Yardley