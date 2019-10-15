Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Crawford Obituary
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Crawford passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the age of 87.

Born and raised in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Betty was a 1950 graduate of Little Flower High School and was still friends with the Sorority Girls.

A former longtime resident of Langhorne, Betty, an avid reader, was the former owner/ operator of the Langhorne Book Store in the Pine Watson Shopping Center in Langhorne and a member of the Bristol Moose.

Betty was the beloved wife of the late Henry J., and loving mother of the late Timothy M. Crawford.

She is survived by her devoted children, Terrence J. Crawford (Joan), Nancy M. Waddle (Charles), Theresa M. Scannella (Joseph), Kevin J. Crawford (Beth), Kathleen Shields (Edward) and Colleen C. Doyle (Stephen). Mrs. Crawford was the grandmother of 13, great grandmother of three, and aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice and the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now