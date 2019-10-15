|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Crawford passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the age of 87.
Born and raised in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Betty was a 1950 graduate of Little Flower High School and was still friends with the Sorority Girls.
A former longtime resident of Langhorne, Betty, an avid reader, was the former owner/ operator of the Langhorne Book Store in the Pine Watson Shopping Center in Langhorne and a member of the Bristol Moose.
Betty was the beloved wife of the late Henry J., and loving mother of the late Timothy M. Crawford.
She is survived by her devoted children, Terrence J. Crawford (Joan), Nancy M. Waddle (Charles), Theresa M. Scannella (Joseph), Kevin J. Crawford (Beth), Kathleen Shields (Edward) and Colleen C. Doyle (Stephen). Mrs. Crawford was the grandmother of 13, great grandmother of three, and aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice and the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 15, 2019