James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Elizabeth Magee
Born and raised in the Tacony section of Philadelphia, Mrs. Magee was an original Levittown homeowner and a devout member of Queen of the Universe Parish, where she was a CCD teacher for many years.

Mrs. Magee had an incredibly strong work ethic. She held various positions throughout her life and her proudest accomplishment was spending 25 years as a dialysis technician.

She loved reading, cooking and spending major holidays and summer vacations down the shore with her family, who was always her primary focus.

Beloved wife of the late John B., Mrs. Magee was the loving mother of Mary Barniak, John (Anne), Patrick (Raegina), Rosemary (Greg) Peters, Stephen (Dianne), and Daniel (Rebecca); devoted grandmother of 17; and proud great-grandmother of seven great-grandsons. Mrs. Magee was the favorite aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, followed by the Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Magee's name may be made to Pickering Manor, 226 N. Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA 18940, or to Parkinson's Disease Center, Pennsylvania Hospital, 330 S. 9th Street, 3rd Floor Neurology, Philadelphia, PA 19107.Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019
