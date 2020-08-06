Elizabeth A. Nuttall (Galione) passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience - Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. She was 86.Betty was born and lived in Bristol until moving to Levittown later in life. She worked for over 40 years at Bristol Eye Care.In her younger days she enjoyed dancing and enjoyed life to the fullest. Betty was one of the kindest, most caring unselfish people anyone could know. She was a caregiver to all and always there to lend a helping hand when needed and loved spending time with her family and friends. Betty enjoyed baking, especially at Christmas time. She was an avid Eagles fan.She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Nuttall and companion later in life Ralph Angellilli. Betty is survived by her children James Galione (Terry), Tammy Nuttall, Richard Nuttall (Leigh Anne), brother Thomas Galione, five grandchildren Desiree, Chase, Angela, Jimmy, Michelle and several great grandchildren.Family and friends are invited to call Saturday August 8, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St Ann Church, 357 Dorrance Street, Bristol, PA 19007 followed by Mass at 11 am. Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation, Inc., 12300 Twinbrook Parkway Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. The Fisher House Foundation supports the families of injured Veterans that reside in Veteran Hospitals around the country by providing homes for the Veterans Families while the Veteran is in the hospital.Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.