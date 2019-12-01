Home

Elizabeth Adaire (Baldwin) Petrizzi passed away peacefully Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019, at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family. She was 83.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the beloved wife of Sam Petrizzi and together they resided in Bristol Borough for the past 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 31 years David H. Adaire, her cherished parents Jack and Ruth Baldwin, brother George Baldwin, sister-in-law Kathleen and nephew John.

Betty graduated from Lower Moreland High School.

When she wasn't busy being a wife and mother, she worked in the food service industry and retired from Shop N Bag food market in Richboro many years ago. Betty enjoyed dancing, traveling, cooking and most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her loving husband Sam Petrizzi and her children David Adaire, Brian Adaire (Sharon), Beth Halenda (Steve) and grandchildren Victoria and Brent Halenda.

Betty will be greatly missed by her nephews Michael and George (Cathy) Baldwin and niece Cassy Gudknecht (Jerry) as well as many other, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Family and friends and invited to call Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Funeral Mass will begin at 11am. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

Contributions in Betty's name may be made to the , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter - Harrisburg Office, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 1, 2019
