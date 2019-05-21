|
Elizabeth (Nazarian) Agazarian, a former resident of Feasterville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Richboro Nursing Center. She was 91.
Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia to Casper and Herepsema (Avadesian) Nazarian.
She was the beloved wife for 66 years of the late Bedros Agazarian, the loving mother of Victoria Maksymowicz (Peter) and Michael Agazarian (Denise), and a devoted grandmother to Nicholas (Kristy) and Mark.
Interment and Military Honors for Bedros and Elizabeth will be privately held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elizabeth's name to a would be appreciated by her family.
