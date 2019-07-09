Home

Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Elizabeth Ann Miller Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Miller of Bristol passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 69.

She was born March 18, 1950 in Bristol to the late Herbert and Margaret Johnson. Elizabeth was a very loving and giving person, who especially loved to spoil her grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to Lancaster with her husband, David. Her family enjoyed her spaghetti.

Elizabeth devoted her life and heart fully to God and serving His purpose. Her faith never wavered even through her 13 year battle with cancer. She fought bravely until the end.

She was preceded in death by her brother, George Johnson.

Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, David Miller; her daughter, Catherine Snelson (Michael); son, David Miller (Stacie); her grandchildren, Haven, Faith, Jared, Piper, and Nora; brothers, Herbert Johnson (Debbie) and Mike Johnson (Peggy); and many loving nieces and nephews.

The viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where her service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Rosedale Memorial Park, 3850 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 9, 2019
