Elizabeth Ann Sullivan passed away peacefully at home in Sea Isle City, N.J. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was 44.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Elizabeth lived in Cheltenham, Pa. and in Sea Isle City, N.J. for the past 14 years. She was a proud volunteer at the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry in Cape May Court House, and enjoyed her years of employment at Dunmore Corporation in Bristol, Pa.
Elizabeth was a Quizzo Queen at the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City. She loved to dance, play Scrabble and spend time with family and friends. Elizabeth connected with her community in a way few can and loved her Sea Isle life!
Elizabeth is survived by nine siblings: Joan Cunningham, Daniel J. Sullivan (Susan), Genevieve Sullivan, Mary DeCervantes, Patricia Sullivan, Matthew Sullivan (Jennifer), Paul Sullivan (Amy), Vincent Sullivan (Cynthia), and Joseph Sullivan (Carrie), 23 nieces and nephews, and 18 great nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Michael L. and Genevieve (Wolff) Sullivan, and her brother, Michael T. Sullivan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 43rd Street at Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, N.J., where friends may call from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry, 1801 North Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 19, 2019