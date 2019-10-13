|
Elizabeth Anne (Martin) Butta of Yardley passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, to be reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Dr. Bart Butta. She was 76.
Liz was a lifelong resident of Bucks County. She was a Bensalem High School graduate.
Liz worked alongside her husband as the Office Manager of his medical practice for over 20 years.
She was an avid reader and loved Scrabble, Wheel of Fortune and QVC. Her favorite memories were of family trips to Disney World and New York City.
Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Bart Butta, and her brothers, Michael Martin, Donald Edwards and Bill Edwards.
She will be sadly missed by her children, George Shollar (Debbie), Frank Butta (Yvonne), John Butta (Sarah), Elizabeth Hellings (Tom) and Amy Wisener (Eric). She was the sister of Frank Martin and sister-in-law of Lucy Edwards. Liz is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Bart Shollar (Jamie), Danielle Rech (John), Stefanie and Brooke Shollar, Francis Butta, Amanda Laster (Joe), Ashley Kabana (Vinnie), Brock Butta, Anna Schnegelsberger (Justin), Zachary and Nathaniel Hellings, Joseph, Benjamin, Samuel and Kaylee Wisener, and 13 great-grandchildren, Jack, Chloe, Finn, Ava Elizabeth, Matthew, John, Liam, Riley, Grayson, Mackenzie, Anthony, Poppy and Magnolia.
A special thank you to longtime family friend, Amy "Linde" Papatolis, who cared for her during her illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020. Her funeral service and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to either St. Jude Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th & Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
