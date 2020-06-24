Elizabeth Catherine (Kelly) Forte died peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020, with her loving husband by her side. She was 83.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Joseph and Veronica McGarry Kelly, as well as her brother, Joe, and sister, Mary.
Elizabeth, aka Liz/ Betty Ann, grew up in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia with her parents and siblings.
She graduated from St. Hubert's High School for Girls in 1955. After graduation she worked as a Bell Telephone operator.
It was in 1963 that she met her future husband, Nicholas Forte, and they married in January of 1964. In 1966, the young family moved from Philadelphia to Warminster, where Liz and Nick raised their four children.
Liz had a passion for singing, crafting, writing poems, and volunteering time at Nativity of Our Lord parish. She volunteered as a Holy Duster and a lector at Nativity. She was involved in the Charismatics, prayer groups, and many other parish organizations. Liz had an awesome group of "lady" friends from Nativity, who all held a special place in her heart.
Liz is survived by her loving husband, Nicholas C. Forte, to whom she was married for 56 years, and her children, Cathy Balestrieri (Joe), Kelly Anne Lafond (Andy), Terry Forte, and Mike Forte (Tina). Her seven grandchildren were the light of her life, Danielle, Kyle, Megan, Andrew, Logan, Angela, and Brock. She is also survived by her sister, Ronnie (John), brothers, John (Gloria), Bill (Pat), Frank, and Tom (Bobbie), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Under current health guidelines (masks required), relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Elizabeth from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, June 26, at St. Cyril's Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929, followed immediately by a Mass. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions/donations in Liz's name may can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at nami.org.
www.fluehr.com
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Joseph and Veronica McGarry Kelly, as well as her brother, Joe, and sister, Mary.
Elizabeth, aka Liz/ Betty Ann, grew up in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia with her parents and siblings.
She graduated from St. Hubert's High School for Girls in 1955. After graduation she worked as a Bell Telephone operator.
It was in 1963 that she met her future husband, Nicholas Forte, and they married in January of 1964. In 1966, the young family moved from Philadelphia to Warminster, where Liz and Nick raised their four children.
Liz had a passion for singing, crafting, writing poems, and volunteering time at Nativity of Our Lord parish. She volunteered as a Holy Duster and a lector at Nativity. She was involved in the Charismatics, prayer groups, and many other parish organizations. Liz had an awesome group of "lady" friends from Nativity, who all held a special place in her heart.
Liz is survived by her loving husband, Nicholas C. Forte, to whom she was married for 56 years, and her children, Cathy Balestrieri (Joe), Kelly Anne Lafond (Andy), Terry Forte, and Mike Forte (Tina). Her seven grandchildren were the light of her life, Danielle, Kyle, Megan, Andrew, Logan, Angela, and Brock. She is also survived by her sister, Ronnie (John), brothers, John (Gloria), Bill (Pat), Frank, and Tom (Bobbie), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Under current health guidelines (masks required), relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Elizabeth from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, June 26, at St. Cyril's Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929, followed immediately by a Mass. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions/donations in Liz's name may can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at nami.org.
www.fluehr.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 24, 2020.