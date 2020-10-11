1/
Elizabeth C. "Carleen" Graham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth C. "Carleen" Graham passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Allegria at the Oaks in Bensalem. She was 83.

Born and raised in Nashville, TN, Mrs. Graham has been a resident of Levittown for many years. Until retiring, she was employed as an assembler at many local manufacturing companies.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph W., Mrs. Graham is the loving mother of Michael J. Graham (Patricia), Mark Graham (Luis) and Deborah Totten (Jeff).

She is the devoted grandmother of Chelsea Ball (Tim), Makenzie Totten and Matthew Graham; proud great grandmother of one; and dear sister of Nancy Ramey (Arnold), Sue Mangrum (Dennis), Gail York, Kathy Shrum (Earl) and Joe Wilburn.

Mrs. Graham will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Graham's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Inc., Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, PA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved