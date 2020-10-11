Elizabeth C. "Carleen" Graham passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Allegria at the Oaks in Bensalem. She was 83.
Born and raised in Nashville, TN, Mrs. Graham has been a resident of Levittown for many years. Until retiring, she was employed as an assembler at many local manufacturing companies.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph W., Mrs. Graham is the loving mother of Michael J. Graham (Patricia), Mark Graham (Luis) and Deborah Totten (Jeff).
She is the devoted grandmother of Chelsea Ball (Tim), Makenzie Totten and Matthew Graham; proud great grandmother of one; and dear sister of Nancy Ramey (Arnold), Sue Mangrum (Dennis), Gail York, Kathy Shrum (Earl) and Joe Wilburn.
Mrs. Graham will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Graham's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, Inc., Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
