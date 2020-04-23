|
Elizabeth C. "Betty" Miller of Roxborough passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor. She was 97.
Betty was a retired Bank Manager from the former Home Unity S&L and was a member of the Roxborough Soroptimist Club.
She was the wife of the late Harry W. Miller, beloved mother of Lynn Nedzwecky (Stephen) and the late Henry W. Miller, and the cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Eves (Patrick), Megan McCollum (Tim), Victor Novelli (Chelsea) and seven great grandchildren.
Services and interment will be private.
Please send donations in Mrs. Miller's name to St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 5720 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128.
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home, Inc., Philadelphia
mcilvainemundyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 23, 2020