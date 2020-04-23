Home

Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Elizabeth C. Miller Obituary
Elizabeth C. "Betty" Miller of Roxborough passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor. She was 97.

Betty was a retired Bank Manager from the former Home Unity S&L and was a member of the Roxborough Soroptimist Club.

She was the wife of the late Harry W. Miller, beloved mother of Lynn Nedzwecky (Stephen) and the late Henry W. Miller, and the cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Eves (Patrick), Megan McCollum (Tim), Victor Novelli (Chelsea) and seven great grandchildren.

Services and interment will be private.

Please send donations in Mrs. Miller's name to St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 5720 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128.

Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home, Inc., Philadelphia

mcilvainemundyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 23, 2020
